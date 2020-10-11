Yerevan [Armenia], October 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Spokesperson of the president of the unrecognized Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Vahram Poghosyan, says the city of Shushi and the town of Martuni have been shelled by Azerbaijan despite the active ceasefire.

"Right now, Martuni, Shushi and various large village communities of Artsakh are being shelled," Poghosyan said late on Saturday, as quoted by the Armenian Unified Infocenter.

Earlier on Saturday a Sputnik correspondent reported that two explosions had been heard in the center of Stepanakert, the capital of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. Nagorno-Karabakh authorities later said that two missiles hit the city.

Armenian Defense Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan said at a briefing on Saturday that the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, which was agreed upon by Azerbaijan and Armenia in Moscow on Friday, had been largely observed by the warring parties. (ANI/Sputnik)

