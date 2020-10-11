Washington, October 10: Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna struck back at US Senate candidate Lauren Witzke over her Twitter post targeting "third-world migrants". The Republic leader, who is vying for a seat in the Upper Chamber of US Congress, stoked a row when she tweeted that third-world immigrants cannot assimilate into civil societies. Vikas Khanna’s Reply to Journalist Saying 'Sense of Hunger Came From New York, Not India' Wins Hearts.

The tweet, apparently stoking xenophobic passions, drew a stinging reply from Khanna. The Indian-origin New York City resident shared a screenshot of Witzke's post, while listing the awards and honours that have been conferred upon him for his work despite hailing from a third-world country.

"Most third-world migrants can not assimilate into civil societies. Prove me wrong. anti-immigrant (sic)," the Senate candidate had said. In response to her post, came Khanna's sharp retort.

See Vikas Khanna's Tweet

Being a recipient of highest awards from Eleanor Roosevelt Award to Benjamin Franklin Award to Game Changers to Michelin Star to James Beard Nom to Oscar Eligibility 2020 to “The Hottest Chef in NY” to being on the cover of @nytimes & many publications to cooking for 3 PRESIDENTS pic.twitter.com/8owu9SbibQ — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) October 10, 2020

"Being a recipient of highest awards from Eleanor Roosevelt Award to Benjamin Franklin Award to Game Changers to Michelin Star to James Beard Nom to Oscar Eligibility 2020 to “The Hottest Chef in NY” to being on the cover of @nytimes & many publications to cooking for 3 PRESIDENTS (sic)," Khanna said.

Khanna had, in June this year, issued a similar sharp response to a news anchor on being asked whether his humble origins in India made him understand "how precarious" the issue of hunger was. To this, the chef had replied: "No, I am from Amritsar, everyone gets fed there in the langars. My sense of hunger came from New York."

