Paris, October 10: A major mid-air accident was reported on Saturday in France. The fatal air mishap took place in the country's western region, with reports claiming that two planes collided in Loches, Indre-et-Loire. At least five persons were reported to be killed in the accident.

The exact casualty toll was yet to be confirmed by the time preliminary reports had emerged. The mid-air collision took place between a tourist plane and a microlight aircraft, the local authorities informed. One of the planes ended up crashing into a fence of a house following the accident, whereas, the second aircraft landed in an uninhabited area.

The microlight aircraft which crashed was stated to be a two-seater ultralight vehicle. The second plane was a DA40 tourist plane, with three persons onboard. All of them were reported to be killed in the accident.

Accident Took Place Between 4:30 and 5:00 PM Local Time: AFP

"... le premier atterrissant sur la clôture d'une maison à Loches, sans faire de victime supplémentaire, le second à plusieurs centaines de mètres dans un secteur non habité", a indiqué à l' #AFP Nadia Seghier, secrétaire générale de la préfecture d'Indre-et-Loire — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) October 10, 2020

The plane crash, according to a disaster management official, took place at around 4:30 pm to 5:00 pm local time (14:30-15:00 hours GMT), said Nadia Seghier, a local government official, while speaking to news agency AFP.

45 firefighters were deployed in the region of Loches where the accident was reported. A slew of emergency vehicles and rescue workers were also seen in the area the crashed aircraft had dropped. An inquiry would be conducted to ascertain the reason behind the mid-air collision.

