Islamabad, Jun 5 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday stressed the need for initiation of a "grand dialogue" by all the stakeholders over vital sectors of the economy to move ahead on the path of progress and prosperity, as the cash-strapped nation was seeking international aid to support its failing economy.

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration ceremony of Indus Hospital in Lahore, Sharif said a “consensus should be developed over the national economy in such a manner that it should not be disrupted with changes of governments", state-run Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

“There is a need for initiation of a grand dialogue by all the stakeholders over vital sectors of the economy to move ahead on the path of progress and prosperity,” he said.

He opined that there were certain sectors of the economy like IT and industrialisation through which the country could move ahead.

Pakistan has been witnessing a shaky economy for quite some time. It repeatedly has been seeking international aid to support its failing economy.

The talks with the International Monetary Fund are being held in the Qatari capital Doha.

The prime minister underlined that those stakeholders should think "above themselves and their personal likes and dislikes" and accord top priority to the progress and prosperity of the nation.

He said no one should have permission to do politics on health, agriculture and other vital sectors.

"You need to see the bigger picture, you will have to kill your ego for the nation's prosperity," he added.

The "grand dialogue" on economy mirrors the premier's calls for a "charter of economy" he has made in the past, most recently on May 27.

He lamented that he made the proposal "nearly four years ago but my proposal was rejected with disdain".

He had said the charter was imperative so that no government could use the economy for the sake of politics, adding that he would reach out to all political parties for dialogue on the matter.

The prime minister maintained that a "country cannot survive on debt".

Comparing Pakistan's export volume with Bangladesh, he said its annual exports now touched the USD 40 billion-mark while Pakistan's was USD 27-28 billion annually.

