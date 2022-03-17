Kathmandu, Mar 17 (PTI) Over 900 people were arrested for various driving offence in Nepal on Holi which was celebrated on Wednesday in the Himalayan nation.

The driving offences varied from riding without helmet to carrying two pillion-riders and other negligence, officials said, adding that 109 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War Latest Updates: 21 Killed, 25 Injured in Shelling of Merefa in Kharkiv Oblast; ESA Suspends Russian-European Mars Mission Over Ukraine Invasion.

In total, 906 drivers were arrested, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)