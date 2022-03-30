Kathmandu, Mar 30 (PTI) Nepal has been one of the most active participants and recipients of various training programmes under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC), said Indian ambassador to Nepal during the ITEC Day celebration here.

The 57th ITEC Day was celebrated by the Embassy of India in Kathmandu on Tuesday, with Nepal's Education Minister Devendra Poudel being the chief guest at the event hosted by Indian Ambassador Vinay M. Kwatra.

Gen. Prabhu Ram Sharma, Chief of Army Staff, Nepali Army was also present on the occasion.

Highlighting that Nepal had been one of the most active participants and recipients of various training programmes under ITEC, Kwatra on Tuesday said that in 57 years of its existence, more than 200,000 people world-wide had directly benefited, while thousands of Nepali citizens have been trained under tailor-made ITEC courses designed to meet the specific demands in the last 15 years.

Poudel also lauded the efforts of the Embassy of India for providing continuous training through eITEC courses during COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

