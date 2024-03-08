Kathmandu, Mar 7 (PTI) Nepal's newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha has urged Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to expedite the repatriation of dead bodies of Nepalis, provide compensation to the deceased family and facilitate the return of Nepali citizens serving in the Russian Army.

Foreign Minister Shrestha made such a request to the Russian Minister during a telephone conversation with him on Thursday, according to a Foreign Ministry press release.

Shrestha thanked Lavrov for initiating the compensation process and requested Russia to conclude it at the earliest, the statement said.

In response, the Russian Foreign Minister assured him of the government's support to address the concerns of the Nepal government.

During the conversation, the Foreign Minister of Russia also congratulated Shrestha on his assumption of office and extended best wishes, the statement said.

“The Russian Foreign Minister also expressed his willingness to cooperate with the Nepali side on various fronts including trade, tourism and culture, among others.

