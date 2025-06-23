Kathmandu, Jun 23 (PTI) K P Oli led coalition government is set to present the budget for the fiscal year 2082 BS - 2083 BS in the House of Representatives on Tuesday for voting.

The budget must be endorsed by at least 238 members out of the total 275 in the House of Representatives (HoR).

Nepal follows Bikram Samvat (BS) Hindu calendar, which is about 56-57 years ahead of the Gregorian calendar.

Ruling Nepali Congress Party issued a whip on Monday and asked all its members in the lower house to be present for voting in favour of the budget, and not to remain neutral.

Chief whip of the party Shyam Kumar Ghimire issued the whip.

Similarly, the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) --- CPN-UML -- has also issued a separate whip asking its members in the House of Representatives to be compulsorily present during the voting on Tuesday.

The Nepali Congress has 87 members while its coalition partner, the CPN-UML, has 78 members in the lower house, enough together to pass the bill.

Gaining majority support during Tuesday's voting is important for the K P Oli led coalition government.

