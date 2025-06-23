Dubai, June 23: Qatar closed its airspace Monday amid threats of Iranian retaliation against the United States. The announcement was made through the country's Foreign Ministry. Israel-Iran Conflict: More Than 50 Fighter Jets Attacked Military Targets in Tehran, Says IDF.

Qatar Closes Airspace Amid Threats of Iranian Retaliation

Qatar is home to Al Udeid Air Base, a major base for US forces. It is also home to Qatar Airways, a major regional carrier. Qatar called the decision temporary.

