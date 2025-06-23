Dubai, June 23: Qatar closed its airspace Monday amid threats of Iranian retaliation against the United States. The announcement was made through the country's Foreign Ministry. Israel-Iran Conflict: More Than 50 Fighter Jets Attacked Military Targets in Tehran, Says IDF.

Qatar Closes Airspace Amid Threats of Iranian Retaliation

Qatar closes its airspace to "ensure the safety of citizens, residents, visitors." pic.twitter.com/UdgfXqxckt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 23, 2025

BREAKING: Qatar airspace closed, Flights bound for Doha Airport are diverting to nearby airports pic.twitter.com/1jTFBlbVMg — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 23, 2025

Qatar is home to Al Udeid Air Base, a major base for US forces. It is also home to Qatar Airways, a major regional carrier. Qatar called the decision temporary.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)