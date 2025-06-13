Kathmandu [Nepal], June 13 (ANI): Nepal has called for de-escalation of the ongoing tension between Israel and Iran since Friday morning, urging both parties to adopt a conciliatory approach for peace and stability in the region.

In a press release, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stated, "Nepal urges both sides to avoid escalation and adopt a conciliatory approach for peace and stability in the region and beyond. Use of diplomatic channels for dialogue would be instrumental towards de-escalation of the situation."

The statement comes as Israel launched a preemptive strike against Iran, according to Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz. Katz declared an emergency situation across the country due to Israel's action in Iran.

Following Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future, Katz said.

The Israeli Defence Minister also announced that he signed a special order, according to which a special state of emergency will be imposed in the home front throughout the entire State of Israel

"You must obey the instructions of the Home Front Command and the authorities and remain in the protected areas," Katz added.

Following the heightened tension, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced, "Our Missions in Doha and Tel Aviv are in contact with the Nepali communities in Iran and Israel respectively. All Nepali citizens in both the countries are advised to remain vigilant of the situation, exercise adequate caution and adhere to local advisories." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday announced the launch of a large-scale military campaign, Operation Rising Lion, aimed at dismantling what he described as an existential threat posed by Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. Netanyahu said Israel had struck multiple high-value Iranian targets in a decisive first strike.

Netanyahu said Israel had struck multiple high-value Iranian targets in a decisive first strike. "Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival," he said, adding that the mission would continue "for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."

The Israeli leader accused Iran of pursuing a nuclear weapons programme in defiance of global warnings, pointing to enriched uranium stockpiles capable of producing multiple nuclear bombs.

"In recent years, Iran has produced enough highly enriched uranium for nine atom bombs. Nine," he noted, warning that Tehran had taken "steps to weaponise this enriched uranium" and could develop a nuclear weapon within months.

Netanyahu likened the current moment to the prelude to World War II, referencing the Holocaust and past global inaction in the face of rising threats. "Eighty years ago, the Jewish people were the victims of a holocaust perpetrated by the Nazi regime. Today, the Jewish state refuses to be a victim of a nuclear holocaust perpetrated by the Iranian regime," he said.

Reaffirming Israel's red lines, Netanyahu declared: "Now, as Prime Minister, I've made it clear time and again. Israel will never allow those who call for our annihilation to develop the means to achieve that goal. Tonight, Israel backs those words with action."

He elaborated on the targets, stating, "We struck at the heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment programme. We struck at the heart of Iran's nuclear weaponization programme. We targeted Iran's main enrichment facility in Natanz. We targeted Iran's leading nuclear scientists working on the Iranian bomb. We also struck at the heart of Iran's ballistic missile programme." (ANI)

