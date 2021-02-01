Kathmandu [Nepal], February 1 (ANI): Nepal has called for the immediate release of Myanmar leaders who have been detained following the military coup.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, "We are equally concerned about the safety and well-being of the detained civilian leaders including President U Win Myint and State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and call for their immediate release."

The Ministry further stated that it is "closely following the developments in Myanmar".

"Nepal has been closely following the recent developments in Myanmar. We believe that all parties involved will respect the will of the Myanmar people and hope that the democratic and constitutional process will be restored soon," the statement said.

Earlier, the Myanmar military declared a state of emergency in the country for one year, following the coup, where Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other senior officials have been detained by the military.

The state power has been handed over to Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services Min Aung Hlaing, while Myanmar's first Vice-President Myint Swe will serve as the acting president of the country.

The newly-elected lower house of the parliament was due to convene on Monday, but the military called for a postponement.

The Myanmar military said on Monday the new election in the country will be held after the end of one-year emergency, which was imposed earlier in the day following the coup by the army leadership. (ANI)

