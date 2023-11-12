Kathmandu [Nepal], November 12 (ANI): Nepal on Sunday worshipped dogs as part of the celebration commonly called "Kukur Tihar," an annual day of dogs in the Himalayan Nation.

The dogs that are regarded as guardians and messengers of Yama are offered garlands and bread and worshipped with vermilion powder and flowers.

In the Rigveda, one of the Vedas in the Hindu religion, Samara- the mother of dogs assists Indra, the ruler of heaven in retrieving stolen cattle.

In Central Dog Training School in Kathmandu, the dogs were conferred with garlands and a medal for a dog for their special contribution to the security and helping in solving the cases.

"I believe dogs to be the most friendly and loyal animals on the planet. Today it's Kukur Tihar and it is a festival that we celebrate in Nepal to respect dogs for their loyalty and friendship as well as for helping all human beings all around the globe. I believe that every country should learn from Nepal and respect dogs and treat them with kindness," Sneha Shrestha, a dog lover, told ANI.

It is also believed that the dog accompanied Dharmaraj Yudhisthir on his journey to heaven in the mythological grand epic Mahabharat and has a close relationship with mankind.

In the same book, there is a plot of Yudhistir's refusal to enter heaven without his devoted dog, which represents the concept of Dharma and the path of righteousness.

Honouring the role played by the dogs in Nepal on the second day of Yama Panchak or Tihar, the pet or the stray dogs are worshipped early in the morning for the devotion and sincerity they have shown.

The canine, which is known for its trustworthiness as well as being the faithful companion of humans since ancient times, is worshipped annually in Nepal. (ANI)

