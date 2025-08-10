A woman holds a framed photo of a departed loved one under a colorful umbrella during the Gai Jatra festival procession in Basantapur Durbar Square, Kathmandu, as people pay tribute to those who passed away in the past year (Photo/ANI)

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 10 (ANI): Dressed as cows who are on a brief pilgrimage to give salvation to souls of their departed loved ones, thousands of people marched through Basantapur Durbar Square marking the annual festival of Gai Jatra.

The time-honoured tradition involves people of all ages wearing odd costumes to commemorate those who died within the past year. Bereaved families offer fruits, bread, beaten rice, curd, and money to those participating in the procession, including the cows.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal: White House Considers Inviting Volodymyr Zelensky to Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin Alaska Summit Amid Ceasefire Discussions, Say Reports.

"The families who have lost their loved ones--father, mother, brother, and other siblings--within the past one year are paraded around the city. A person can be dressed as a cow or a beggar and is paraded around Kathmandu; this tradition has been followed since long," Krishna Man Tandukar, one of the members of the bereaving family members, told ANI.

This festival of cows, commonly called "Gai Jatra" or the "Cow Festival," falls on the first day of the waning moon in the month of Bhadra (Bhadra Sukla Pratipada), the fifth month of the lunar calendar. It is mostly observed by Newari and Tharu communities of Nepal.

Also Read | Hyundai Motor Group Ranks 2nd Globally in Operating Profit During 1st Half of 2025 at USD 9.35 Billion, Overtakes Volkswagen.

As per sayings, the festival derives its name from the religious belief that the deceased, during their journey to heaven, crosses a legendary river by grabbing the tail of a cow.

The tails of cows demonstrated today are also credited with helping the deceased get across Baitarni, a legendary river, to get into heaven. The persons who are demonstrated with the attire of cows also have an artificial tail which serves the same purpose.

The Garuda Purana, one of the scriptures, mentions that on the 11th day of death rites, people have to perform "Brishotsarga"--release an ox/bull--with a belief that it would give peace to the deceased soul.

As it would be costlier, some historians claim Gai Jatra is celebrated as an alternative to it on the day of Bhadra Krishna Pratipada and has since been celebrated. Some manuscripts mention that the festival started as 'saa yaa(t)' or 'gai yatra,' meaning 'journey of the cow' during the time of Jayasthiti Malla, around 600 years ago.

But it was during the reign of Pratap Malla in Kathmandu, Jagat Prakash Malla in Bhaktapur, and Siddhi Narsingh Malla in Lalitpur that the Gai Jatra turned into a pilgrimage and a festival, with musical instruments.

It has also been claimed that the festival, which is now marked, was actually to be Gai Yatra, which during the medieval period became Gai Jatra due to aberration. Earlier, the funeral rites were completed after people roamed the city with a cow; then musical instruments were also added.

"I came to take part in the Gai Jatra for the salvation of my grandfather. He had passed away recently and I came along with the cow for him. Those families who recently have lost their loved ones should take out the cow and tour round the city. People give alms according to their financial capacity, offer milk and other soft drinks," Prakash Man Shrestha, another bereaving family member, told ANI.

The ancient tradition, which is still practiced at present, is credited to have started from 500 Nepal Sambat (popular amongst the Newari community of Nepal). Historians have claimed that people used to glorify the deeds of the deceased ones through songs and hymns in order to inform and encourage others.

This festival is also marked by mockery of the wrongdoings of politicians and other concerned groups through the means of drama, music, and other performance arts. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)