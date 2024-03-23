Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 23 (ANI): Heralding the onset of Holi festivities, a captivating Indian classical Odissi dance and Nepali folk dance event was organized in Nepal's Pokhara on Friday.

The cultural extravaganza showcased the vibrant spirit of the festival and celebrated the rich cultural heritage of India and Nepal.

The event was organized by the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre of the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, along with the Nepal Tourism Board and Pokhara Tourism Council.

The Chief Minister of Gandaki, Surendra Raj Pandey, graced the cultural event as the chief guest. Dignitaries from the Gandaki Provincial Government and Kaski Local Government also attended the event.

Chief Minister Pandey noted that Nepal and India share many cultural similarities, and the event helped showcase the diversity of the two countries.

Avinash Singh, First Secretary, Embassy of India, highlighted the age-old cultural links between India and Nepal and welcomed the announcement of Pokhara as the tourism capital of Nepal.

The event witnessed Odissi dance performances featuring Sritakamala, Sakhi He, Dasavatara, and Vasant Bahar: Colour of Spring, showcasing the intricate movements and expressions of the Indian classical dance form, as stated in a release by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

Niscal Udas led the Nepali folk dance segment with the energetic Lakhey Dance, along with musicians Nissan Shreshtha, Bishesh Tamrakar, Sambodhi Udas, Samrat Bhari, and Ayush Shrestha.

The event was attended by over 800 people at Barahi Ghat, Lakeside Pokhara. The Odissi dance group, led by Kakali Bose, performed in Kathmandu on Friday.

Following this event, the troupe is scheduled to perform in Lumbini on March 24, Birgunj on March 26, and Dharan on March 27, 2024. (ANI)

