Kathmandu, Mar 28 (PTI) Nepal and India on Friday decided to strengthen bilateral cooperation and coordination in border management and security, according to an official release.

Officials from the two nations reviewed the issues related to border management during a meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Working Group on Border Management in Pokhara.

"The 13th meeting of Nepal-India Joint Working Group on Border Management at the level of Joint Secretaries of @PIBHome Affairs and @moha_nepal took place at Pokhara, Nepal on 27-28 March 2025," the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said in a post on X.

"The two sides reviewed issues related to Nepal - India border management and agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and coordination in border management and security," it said.

