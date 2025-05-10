World News | Nepal-India Increase Cross Border Security Checks Amid Ongoing Situation with Pakistan

Janakpurdham [Nepal], May 10 (ANI): Nepal and India in close coordination has heightened security checks and vigilance along its open border areas as tension continues to flare with Pakistan following May 7 Operation Sindoor.

The border security agencies of both the countries are in close coordination to prevent any security lapses that might bring dire consequences for both the countries.

"In wake of the ongoing situation between India and Pakistan. From the directives received from the Nepal Police Headquarter, the Province Head, we are working in coordination with our counterparts- Bihar Police, SSB, Armed Police Force, Nepal and NID (National Investigation Department) we have increased vigilance along the border. We have been constantly keeping an eye and check on the people's movement across the border be it on foot or vehicle," Barun Bahadur Singh, DSP at District Police Office, Dhanusha told ANI.

Alongside the border between India and Nepal- Jatahi in Bihar of India and Nagarain in Nepal security personnel have been checking each and every item being brought into and taken out through the border crossing.

At border, anyone trying to cross over are asked to produce their identity card and have their belongings checked. Even vehicles operated across the border are stopped and thoroughly checked for.

"The security checks and screening which is going along the border is commendable. It is necessary that there should be strict checking as India and Pakistan are in conflict.

This sort of checking is necessary," Ram Babu Yadav, a tourist who visited Nepal told ANI.

Nepal and India, share common culture, religious aspect as well as communal relation share a 1,750-Kilometer-long porous border. Following the tension between India and Pakistan, Nepal's Armed Police Force (APF) conducted a total of 312 patrols and 1,844 checkpoints set up within just 48 hours till Thursday.

During this period, the APF, in coordination with its Indian counterpart force - Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) -- conducted 84 joint patrols and 228 solo patrols. The joint patrols were carried out as follows: 20 on May 6, 16 on May 7, and 48 on May 8. Similarly, the APF conducted 89 solo patrols on May 6, 64 on May 7, and 75 on May 8.

Meanwhile, checkpoints were established at 1,844 locations in total--564 on May 6, 640 on May 7, and another 640 on May 8. To support this intensive border surveillance, more than 10,000 personnel under various APF battalion headquarters have been deployed.

Meanwhile, the Secretariat meeting of the National Security Council, chaired by Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli earlier this week had decided to step up surveillance at

Tribhuvan International Airport and other key entry points.

Defense Secretary Rameshwar Dangal said the council assessed the potential impacts of the India-Pakistan conflict on Nepal and discussed enhancing internal preparedness, coordination and intelligence sharing.

"The focus is on safeguarding national security and preparing for possible challenges," he said in a press statement issued following the meeting of the Secretariat.

"We are here in Nepal on tour to Janakpur. The security measurements are high, there

aren't any issue that we have been facing. As the tension is flaring up (along India-Pakistan border) not even a bounce of it is visible here. We came without any obstruction and the security also is heightened," Naveen Kumar, another Indian tourist told ANI. (ANI)

