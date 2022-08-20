Lalitpur [Nepal], August 20 (ANI): A dozen rafts took part in a rafting trip organised on the Bagmati river but the joy was reduced by the garbage and debris which had been washed off and accumulated on the shores after the monsoon rains.

The unusual scene was witnessed by passersby and residents on the edge of the river mostly the squatters as the rafts headed down towards Sundarighat of Kathmandu from Kupondole of Lalitpur.

The Nepal Association of Rafting Agencies (NARA) organized the rafting trip which covered a distance of about 5.5 kilometres as a part of the 22nd Bagmati River Festival celebration.

"The Bagmati River should be brought back to its earlier state: clean and fresh. While working to achieve the target we have had launched the campaign in 2001. Our main objective is to maintain the cleanliness level of the river as well as its preservation for the upcoming generation," Shiva Adhikari, president of Nepal Association of Rafting Agencies told ANI..

The Bagmati River, which has religious and civilizational significance, over the years has become dirty, choked with black sewage, debris and trash, as efforts to clean the river have failed.

Sprouted through the mouth of a tiger, high in the middle of the dense forest of Shivapuri, the Bagmati River starts to flow down to Kathmandu. As the river makes its way through the human settlements the contrast of water continues to grow higher along with added odour.

Used for religious rituals and earlier for household chores, the Bagmati River now flows only at the time of the Monsoon when the water level goes high as rainwater connected through sewage gets dumped onto the river.

During other seasons, the Bagmati loses a significant volume of water with garbage and sewage clotting on the surface. Though it's been about 3 decades it has been attempted to be brought back to its earlier form with the launch of the cleanliness campaign, a very less impact is seen.

The government under various schemes and projects already has invested about 15 Billion Nepali Rupees in making attempts to clean the river which is losing its recognition. (ANI)

