Kathmandu [Nepal], February 26 (ANI): Serpentine lines stretching far and wide leading to the Pashupatinath temple, Hindu devotees have been observing Maha Shivaratri with devotion, prayer and rituals.

From early morning, the Hindu devotees offered incense sticks, butter and oil-fed-lamps, milk, sacred water and other delicacies to Lord Shiva, one of the principal deities of Hinduism.

"Early in the morning, I took a bath, came to the temple to worship- this is the place where our minds get free, relieves the stress and give a sense of freedom. This pilgrimage also is undertaken for peace and happiness as well as salvation," Tek Raj Khanal, a devotee who performed rituals at the temple told ANI.

Maha Shivaratri, translated as "Great Night of Lord Shiva" is observed by staying awake, lighting oil lamps, praying, worshipping, and meditating, especially in the Pashupatinath temple area, as a mark of reverence for Lord Shiva.

On this sacred occasion, Shiva temples nationwide are filled with worshippers. Thousands of Hindu pilgrims, including ascetics known as sadhus, travel from Nepal, India, and other parts of the world to pay homage to Pashupatinath.

"I am feeling really blessed for being able to visit the Pashupatinath Temple. The atmosphere here is full of fervor. There is no word to express the feeling, I am elated," Manoj Kumar, a devotee from India told ANI.

The name Pashupatinath originates from Sanskrit, combining Pashu (living beings), Pati (master), and Nath (god), signifying Shiva as the supreme lord of all living beings. The Pashupatinath Temple is built in the classic Nepali pagoda style. It features a double-tiered, gold-plated roof with a gilded spire at the top.

Believed to be around 2,000 years old, the temple is a testament to Nepal's rich cultural and religious heritage. Hindus and Buddhists visit Pashupatinath Temple for prayer, a long-standing tradition that strengthens religious harmony among the people.

Every year, devotees worship Lord Shiva on the midnight of Falgun Krishna Chaturdashi. Religious scriptures state that the Supreme Being assumed the form of Shiva at midnight on this day.

Following Vedic Sanatan Hindu traditions, devotees take holy baths in rivers, ponds, and lakes early in the morning before visiting Shiva temples for prayers. Scriptures such as the Shiva Purana mention this festival as one of the four sacred nights-Kalaratri, Moharatri, Sukharatri, and Shivaratri.

People consider Falgun Krishna Chaturdashi an auspicious day when Lord Shiva grants mercy to the poor and distressed. Many believe that Mahadev's destructive force in Magh, which causes trees and plants to shed leaves, transforms into a benevolent force in Falgun, bringing new life. This cycle symbolizes the reason for celebrating Shivaratri.

"God always has been blessing and protecting our family. Everything is dependent on gods. Following this belief, devotees have flocked to the Pashupati area, everyone are devoted to god," Bhawani Kunwar, another devotee told ANI.

Devotees purify themselves, visit Shiva temples, and offer Lord Shiva his favorite items, including milk, Dhatura flowers, and Bel leaves. They believe that observing a fast and staying awake all night in devotion grants spiritual fulfillment and liberation from the cycle of birth and death. Many communities light bonfires and sing sacred chants and hymns while preparing offerings.

As a national cultural festival, Maha Shivaratri features four phases of worship throughout the night at Pashupatinath Temple. Grand offerings of lamps, continuous deep-lighting ceremonies, and the dedication of 100,000 Bel leaves accompany the rituals.

Traditional music and dance performances take place at the Kailashkut and Kirateshwar music ashrams. Devotees from Nepal and neighbouring India gather at Pashupatinath for darshan and festivities.

As per the rituals, the first of the four-phased worship begins at 6 PM, followed by the second phase at 9 PM, the third phase at midnight, and the final phase from 3 AM to 6 AM. These worship involve chanting, meditation, offerings, and Rudrabhishek rituals.

Temples with consecrated Shiva idols across Nepal, including Rudreshwar Mahadev Temple in Chabahil, Trigajur Shiva Temple in Gaurighat, Gokarneshwar Mahadev Temple, Nageshwar, and Doleshwor, conduct similar worship. (ANI)

