Kathmandu [Nepal], September 26 (ANI): At least one person was killed and 13 others were injured in a massive avalanche that struck Nepal's Mt Manaslu, the eighth highest mountain in the world, on Monday.

The 8,163-metre-high mountain was hit by an avalanche early today sweeping through camp 3 and camp 4.

Also Read | Partygate Scandal: UK Parliament Panel Defends Partygate Probe Into Boris Johnson.

"We have received reports of avalanche sweeping from camps 4 to 3. A Nepali guide helping a foreign climber has been confirmed dead. We were unable to carry out the rescue operation earlier in the day due to adverse weather. Now helicopters are flying to the spot and (rescue) operation is underway," Chief District Officer of Gorkha District, Shankar Hari Acharya, told ANI over the phone.

The eighth highest peak in Nepal has its camp 3 at an elevation of 6,800 meters while camp 4 lies at 7,450 meters. The avalanche struck at the time when Sherpa and other climbers were ferrying supplies and oxygens to camp 4.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War Dragging Down Global Economic Growth More Than Expected, Says OECD.

"We are not able to get the ground report yet due to the weather. Helicopters have been able to reach the spot but the situation there is yet to be confirmed," Acharya further added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)