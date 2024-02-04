Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 4 (ANI): The Nepal Parliamentary Committee on International Relations and Tourism visited the renowned Wankhade Cricket Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

In a post on social media, 'X', the Indian Embassy said, "Nepal's Parliamentary Committee on International Relations & Tourism visited the renowned Wankhade Cricket Stadium in #Mumbai today."

Also Read | Waitangi Day 2024 Date, History and Significance: Know About the National Day of New Zealand That Marks the Anniversary of the Treaty of Waitangi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during his visit to Nepal last month, underlined his commitment to the growth of cricket in Nepal.

"During the visit of Hon'ble EAM @DrSJaishankar to Nepal last month, he had underlined 's commitment to growth of cricket in #Nepal," the post added.

Also Read | BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi: World Awaits Inauguration of Hindu Mandir in UAE by PM Narendra Modi.

https://x.com/IndiaInNepal/status/1754141301845688747?s=20

EAM Jaishankar embarked on his first visit of 2024, initiating discussions with Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel in Kathmandu.

Jaishankar, during his visit, also interacted with the Nepal National Cricket Team and Cricket Association of Nepal.

"Delighted to interact with members of the Nepal Cricket team and Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN). Congratulated to them on qualifying for the T20 World Cup. Assured them of India's support in their preparations. Underlined our commitment to the growth of cricket in Nepal," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

He said the India-Nepal friendship is "indeed unique and our partnership is moving from strength to strength."

Moreover, both countries signed four agreements during EAM Jaishankar's visit to the country.

The agreements were signed during the joint commission meeting co-chaired by EAM Jaishankar and his Nepalese counterpart, Narayan Prakash Saud. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)