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Kathmandu [Nepal], April 9 (ANI): Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Thursday sacked Deepak Kumar Sah, Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security, on disciplinary charges upon recommendation from his party.

Nom de guerre Balen, the Nepali Prime Minister, sacked the member of his cabinet upon receiving a formal letter from party chair Rabi Lamichhane, based on findings of the party's central disciplinary commission.

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The prime minister's secretariat said Sah was removed after the party found him in breach of its code of conduct and discipline.

According to the commission's study, Sah misused his office to continue his wife, Junu Shrestha, as a member of the Health Insurance Board, a position which had remained largely inactive for a long time. The commission had submitted its report to the party on Wednesday, recommending action.

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Lamichhane, in his letter to the prime minister, said the move had undermined the party's image, principles, and integrity, and warranted immediate action.

Citing provisions in the party statute, the RSP said its chair is mandated under Clause 25 (4) (a) to safeguard the party's values, while Clause 69 allows the party to recall individuals from responsibility in cases of misuse of office. Acting on the recommendation, the prime minister removed Sah from office.

In the same letter, Lamichhane also recommended a warning against Minister for Health and Population Nisha Mehta for failing to take the matter seriously.

Sah was appointed to the post on March 28. He was elected as a Member of Parliament from Mahottari-2 in the House of Representatives elections held on March 5. In recent days, he had also been demoted to the lowest rank within the Council of Ministers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)