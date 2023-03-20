Kathmandu, Mar 20 (PTI) Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Monday secured a vote of confidence in parliament, winning the second floor test within three months, an outcome he said would provide stability to his government.

Prime Minister Prachanda secured 172 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives. Other 89 lawmakers voted against him whereas one abstained. A total of 262 members of the lower house were present in the house.

The 68-year-old Maoist leader needed at least 138 votes out of 275 lawmakers.

Eleven political parties including Nepali Congress, CPN-Maoist Centre, Rastriya Swatantra Party, CPN-Unified Socialist, Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal, Lokatantrik Samajwadi Party, Nagarik Unmukti Party, Janamat Party among others voted in favour of Prachanda.

CPN-UML and Rastriya Prajatantra Party voted against him. Nepal Workers and Peasants Party abstained.

Speaking to the media after receiving the vote of confidence from the House, Prachanda said he would start discussions with the parties in the alliance.

“The government will get full shape within two to four days,” he said, adding that “Now the government will run smoothly.”

Prachanda's victory paved the way for the expansion of the cabinet by inducting ministers from the ruling alliance including the largest party in the Parliament - the Nepali Congress, which has already announced plans to join the government.

The expansion of the cabinet is likely within the next two-three days to give a full shape to the government, according to party sources.

Prachanda on Sunday exuded confidence that he will comfortably win a vote of confidence in the House of Representatives.

"Last time, I received support from 99 per cent members of the House of Representatives, and I hope, this time I will get one hundred per cent votes,” he said.

Prachanda sought a vote of confidence as two parties in the seven-party alliance - Rastriya Prajatantra Party and CPN-UML - withdrew support to his government following his decision to support Nepali Congress candidate Ramchandra Paudel in the presidential election.

Prachanda, who was sworn in as the country's Prime Minister in December, comfortably passed the first floor test on January 10 with 268 votes after all parties except the Nepal Workers and Peasants Party and the Rastriya Janamorcha voted in favour of the government.

