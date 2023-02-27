Kathmandu, Feb 27 (PTI) Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal's visit to Qatar has been cancelled due to some important political engagements at home, officials said on Monday.

"Prachanda" was to visit Qatar later this week on his first official foreign trip since assuming office two months ago.

“The Prime Minister's visit to Qatar to attend the Fifth Conference of the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) has been cancelled due to his important political engagements at home,” Prachanda's Media Coordinator Surya Kiran Sharma told PTI on Monday.

Earlier, on Sunday the Foreign Ministry announced that Prime Minister Prachanda would visit Qatar, in connection with participating in LDCs meeting, as his first foreign trip after assuming the top executive position.

However, the Prime Minister decided not to leave the country in view of the presidential election scheduled to take place on March 9, the PM's aide confirmed.

Eight political parties, including CPN-Maoist Centre led by Prachanda, have decided to support senior Nepali Congress leader Ramchandra Poudyal for the post of head of the state during the election.

Prachanda, the 68-year-old was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third time on December 26 last year after he dramatically walked out of the pre-poll alliance led by the Nepali Congress and joined hands with opposition leader Oli.

