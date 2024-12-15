New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): The visit of Suprabal Janasewashree General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of the Nepali Army, to India from December 11 to 14 marked a significant milestone in strengthening the longstanding ties between the Nepali and Indian Armies.

A press statement by the Ministry of Defence noted that the visit featured key engagements between senior leaders and officials from both sides, further reinforcing the foundation for enhanced bilateral military cooperation, exchanges, and collaboration in strategic and defence-related areas.

During his visit, General Ashok Raj Sigdel held a series of productive discussions with his Indian counterpart, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army. The talks focused on expanding and deepening cooperation between the two armies, yielding several key outcomes that are set to further strengthen the bond between the two nations.

Highlights of the visit included several high-level engagements aimed at bolstering bilateral defence cooperation and strategic alignment between India and Nepal.

General Sigdel was conferred with the Honorary Generalship of the Indian Army, symbolising the deep and enduring friendship between the two military forces. He also served as the Reviewing Officer for the Passing Out Parade at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the visit resulted in agreements to enhance the operational and technological capabilities of the Nepali Army, including the scope of joint exercises. As part of the defence cooperation, General Upendra Dwivedi announced the transfer of a target practice drone and medical equipment for Field Hospitals to the Nepali Army.

General Sigdel also visited key Indian defence industries, including Tata Aerospace & Defence Ltd (TASL) and Bharat Forge in Pune.

Discussions during the visit included assistance to the Nepali Army in organ transplantation, the supply of life-saving drugs, and the sharing of experiences related to personnel mental health and telemedicine, the ministry stated.

In addition to the defence-focused agenda, General Sigdel visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, underscoring the cultural and spiritual ties that complement the growing defence and strategic relationship between India and Nepal.

General Ashok Raj Sigdel's visit was a resounding success in furthering the longstanding friendship between the Indian and Nepali Armies. The initiatives outlined above reflect a shared commitment to strengthening the deep-rooted bond between the two forces. (ANI)

