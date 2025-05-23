Kathmandu, May 23 (PTI) Tashi Gyalzen Sherpa, 29, has set a new record by climbing Mount Everest four times in just 14 days.

Born in Porche village of Solukhumbu district, Sherpa made his final ascent at 3.13 am on Friday, May 23, 2025, with 8K Expeditions, setting a world record, according to the organising team.

He reached the Summit for the first time this season on May 9 with the 8K Rope-fixing team and made his second ascent on May 14.

He reached the peak of Mount Everest as a mountain guide on May 19, and finally, he scaled the tallest mountain for the fourth time on May 23.

