Kathmandu, Jul 16 (PTI) Nepal's coronavirus tally reached 17,344 with the detection of 167 new cases in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The virus has so far claimed 39 lives in the country.

The recovery rate has reached 64.85 per cent with a total of 11,249 patients recovering from the deadly viral infection till date, health ministry spokesperson Jageshwor Gautam told reporters.

With the detection of the 167 new cases, Nepal's coronavirus tally now stands at 17,344, he said.

As many as 6,056 coronavirus patients are currently undergoing treatment at various health facilities across the country.

Health authorities have conducted 303,810 coronavirus tests, including 4,981 overnight, Gautam added.

