By Binod Adhikari

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 29 (ANI): Nepal's former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has accused former King Gyanendra Shah of inciting violence on Friday, which claimed lives of two people. He urged government to take actions against the former monarchy.

Also Read | xAI Buys X: Elon Musk's AI Company Acquires Social Platform for USD 33 Billion To Expand X's Massive Reach Using Advanced AI Capabilities.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Dahal, who toured the vandalized office of the Socialist front on Saturday morning, called on the government to limit the freedom given to the former King.

"Now it has become crystal clear that Gyanendra Shah is behind all these acts. Gyanendra Shah's intent is culpable. It was seen in the past as well as seen now. Now is the time that government take a strict action, investigation should be conducted to bring the criminals to justice and Gyanendra Shah now cannot be spared- given absolute freedom, it is unacceptable for the Nepali citizens and the government shouldbe serious on this issue," Dahal told ANI.

Also Read | Donald Trump Optimist About India-US Trade Talks 'Working Out Very Well', Terms PM Narendra Modi 'Smart Man' and 'Great Friend' (Watch Video).

Further adding, Dahal, also the chairman of the opposition CPN- Maoist Center, also accused government of falling short in preparations for the pro-monarch protest.

"First thing is lack of preparation from the Government and the Police. After reporting the start of attack it took about 45 minutes is paradoxical. It has been accepted by the security bodies on Friday itself have accepted that they hadn't expected this level of violence but in the heart of the capital, in accessibility of the security at the required time, this kind of vandalism, criminally intended, indiscreet activity needs serious review from the government and should make preparations to avoid similar incidents in future," Dahal told ANI.

Nepal's Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak also inspected the violence hit areas on Saturday morning taking stock of the situation. Minister Lekhak denied to make any statement to media about the further actions that the government will be taking further against those involved in arson and vandalism on Friday.

Two people - one protestor and a media person lost their lives on Friday's violent pro-monarch protest which by the end of the day resulted in imposition of curfew and deployment of the Nepal Army. The violent clash which started the ramming of vehicle breaking a barrage of Police by Durga Prasai, a pro-monarch businessman resulted in arson, stone pelting and firing of the bullets by police as it progressed. The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), a right-wing pro-monarchist, also the fifth largest party in parliament had supported the protest.

Former King Gyanendra Shah also had held interaction with Prasain within this week as the protest plans were announced. Sources say that the government might also indict Shah for his involvement in instigating the violence of Friday.

"My children's are in state of terror; they're searching for favorable environment to continue with their studies. They're timely consoling each other over the call. We are in state of fear; how will we be able to attend the exams and are worried about it," Nirmala Karki, one of the shopkeeper who operates a shop near the point of clash of Friday told ANI.

Karki further added, "Incidents as such should not be repeated. There should be a peaceful demonstration,there should be understanding amongst all. These sort of situations aren't good; things slowly are turning dangerous. It is the public who have to face the consequences, it is the lives of people which has been claimed, property of citizens has been damaged. They're the one who are in the powerful positions and public aren't subjected to face the hardships."

On Friday, the police arrested 17 people including senior vice-chairman of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party Rabindra Mishra, General Secretary Dhawal Sumsher Rana, pro-monarchy activists like Swagat Nepal, Shepherd Limbu and Santosh Tamang as well some other leaders for instigating violence during Friday's pro-monarchy demonstrations that led to deaths, vandalism of private properties and arson.

The police has also kept the chief coordinator of pro-royalist movement, Nawaraj Subedi, under house arrest. Meanwhile, security agencies have continued search for Durga Prasai, the 'chief commander' of the ongoing royalist movement.

A total of 51 people, including above-mentioned leaders and protestors, have been arrested on Friday, according to the home ministry. The government also decided to take all necessary steps to curb possible demonstrations and protests by pro-monarchy and pro-Hindu parties, a minister said.

Demanding the restoration of monarchy and a Hindu state, several pro-monarchy and Hindu groups have come together for Kathmandu-centric protests. On March 9, they welcomed former king Gyanendra Shah upon his return from Pokhara.

Besides the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, several pro-Hindu and pro-monarchy groups and organisations have formed an alliance led by Subedi, 86. In the 1980s, he served as the chairman of the Rastriya Panchayat, legislative body during the partyless Panchayat system.

Nepal in the year 2006 had abolished centuries old constitutional monarchy after then-King Gyanendra seized power and imposed emergency sending all the leaders under house arrest. The movement also referred as "People's Movement II" witnessed a bloodshed with dozens killed in crackdown against protestors by the government.

After weeks of violent protest and increasing international pressure, Gyanendra gave up and reinstated the dissolved parliament, the dawn of new democracy is highlighted as Lokantantra (People's Rule).

Formed in the 1990's after lift of ban in formation of political parties by then monarchial system, the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) since then serves as the force always supporting the Kingship. It also has been taking part in periodic elections and presenting its demands forth.

In the year 2008 right after the overthrow of monarchy rule from Nepal, the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) had secured 8 seats in then Constituent Assembly out of the 575 seated strong parliament. In the 2013 election it was able to secure 13 seats while in the year 2017 it fell down to 1 seat while it bounced back in the election of 2022 with 14 seats.

Since its inception, the party has been supporting Hindu State and the Kingship as interdependent in the tiny nation buffered between two giants India and China. The Himalayan Nation of Nepal has a population of 30.55 million has a Hindu population of 81.19 per cent as per the census of 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)