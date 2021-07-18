Kathmandu [Nepal], July 18 (ANI): Nepal's newly appointed Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is set to face the floor test in Parliament on Sunday after holding a discussion with his party insiders.

Deuba will be seeking a vote of confidence in Parliament's Sunday meeting as per the Constitutional provisions which ask the new Prime Minister to seek a vote of confidence within 30 days after his appointment.

"Minister for Law has registered the proposal to include the tabling of the proposal to test the floor in the Parliament Secretariat. Newly appointed PM Deuba will be taking a vote of confidence in today's meeting," Shreedhar Neupane, Press Advisor to House Speaker confirmed to ANI.

Merely one week has passed since Deuba was appointed as Prime Minister after Supreme Court issued a mandamus to remove Oli.

Also, the court ordered to call the meeting of the lower house within a week as per which a meeting has been called for 4 PM (local time) on Sunday.

The Supreme Court issued an order in the name of the government to call a new House session by July 18 when it passed its verdict on the House dissolution case last week. This would be the first meeting of the 275-member lower house of parliament after it was unconstitutionally dissolved on May 22.

In order to win the vote of confidence, Deuba will need to secure a total of 136 votes in the lower house.

As of now, there are a total of 271 members in parliament and mandatory 50 per cent support would require 136 votes for Deuba for which he is expecting support from Madhav Kumar Nepal faction of opposition CPN-UML.

In the lower house, Nepali Congress has a total of 61, CPN-UML has 121, Maoist Centre has 49, JanataSamajbadi Party has 32, Janamorcha, Nepal Peasant Party and RPP has one seat each.

Out of CPN-UML's 98, Nepal Peasant Party, RPP and some of the Janata Samajbadi Party are expected to vote against Deuba. (ANI)

