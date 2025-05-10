Kathmandu [Nepal], May 9 (ANI): Speaker of Nepal's House of Representatives, Devraj Ghimire, has called on the government to take necessary measures to ensure the security of Nepali citizens residing in India and Pakistan amid escalating tension.

Speaker Ghimire raised the matter during today's House of Representatives meeting, urging the government to remain vigilant and prepare for any consequences that may affect Nepal due to the ongoing conflict.

Also Read | IMF Approves USD 1 Billion Loan for Pakistan, Announces PM Shehbaz Sharif's Office.

"In light of the current situation between India and Pakistan, I draw the attention of the Government of Nepal in the village to make necessary arrangements regarding the security and possible problems that may arise for all the Nepalis living there," Ghimire said.

Before the ruling from the speaker, nearly half a dozen parliamentarians echoed Ghimire's concerns, emphasising the need for the government to assess and address the potential impact of the situation on Nepal, and to initiate necessary preparations.

Also Read | Donald Trump Wants India-Pakistan Tensions to 'De-Escalate as Quickly as Possible', Says White House.

In retaliation for the killing of 26 tourists, including one Nepali national, in India's Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, Indian armed forces on Wednesday night launched several airstrikes on nine "terrorist infrastructures" on the Pakistan side.

Nepal has called for de-escalation as a measure towards peace. Amid growing calls to clarify its stand on terrorism, the Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Thursday and reiterated its "resolute stance against all forms of terrorism."

On Thursday night, Pakistan launched a series of coordinated drone and missile attacks along India's western border, targeting regions in Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan. According to Indian defence officials, the attacks were intercepted mainly by India's air defence systems, including the S-400 missile defence system, preventing significant damage.

Pakistan strikes were reportedly in retaliation for India's Operation Sindoor, conducted earlier this week, which targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan following a deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir that killed 26 tourists on April 22.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Friday condemned the May 8 attacks by Pakistan targeting multiple locations in India, including Amritsar, dismissing as "preposterous and outrageous" the claim by Islamabad that India was attacking its territories.

He also condemned Pakistan's attempt to spread disinformation about a drone strike on the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara, calling it a blatant lie.

Addressing a press briefing on Friday, Misri said, "Instead of owning up to its actions, Pakistan made the preposterous and outrageous claims that it is the Indian armed forces that are targeting its cities like Amritsar and trying to blame Pakistan."

"That we would attack our cities is the kind of deranged fantasy that only the Pakistani state can come up with, perhaps they do it because they are well-versed in, as their histroy would show," he said.

"Pakistan spread disinformation that India targeted the Nankama Sahib Gurdwara through a drone attack, which is yet another blatant lie... Pakistan is trying desperately to impart a communal hue to the situation with an intention to create a communal discord...," the Foreign Secretary said.

Misri strongly condemned the "provocative and escalatory actions" by Pakistan, stating that the attacks were deliberately aimed at Indian cities, including civilian infrastructure, alongside military establishments.

"These provocative and escalatory actions taken by Pakistan last night were targeted at Indian cities and civilian infrastructure in addition to military establishments. Indian armed forces responded proportionately, adequately, and responsibly... The official and blatantly farsical denial of these attacks that Pakistan carried out, by the Pakistani state machinery is another example of their duplicity and the new depths they are plumbing to," Misri said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)