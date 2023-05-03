Kathmandu, May 3 (PTI) Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel has summoned the budget session of the federal parliament for May 7.

As per the constitution, the President summons the House sessions at the recommendation of the Council of Ministers.

A Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday decided to recommend President Paudel to call the meeting of both Houses of the federal parliament on May 7.

According to the Federal Parliament Secretariat, the new Parliament session has been called for 4 pm on May 7 at the Federal Parliament building in New Baneshwor.

