Mumbai, May 3: A man who allegedly killed his wife in Turkey has been jailed for life. Reportedly, the accused identified as Ali Alkilinc searched Google for ways to get off a murder charge after killing his wife. The accused, a resident of Elazig in the Eastern Anatolia region of Turkey had reportedly pleaded "insanity" before the court. Reports suggest that Ali slit his wife's throat before going on the internet to find ways to get away with murder.

The defence prosecution told the court that the accused allegedly used Google in order to search different ways and look for answers on how to get away with murder after he killed his estranged partner. According to a report in the Mirror.Co.UK, the accused's Google search history showed that he looked for "punishment for killing a cheating wife" and "which diseases do not have a criminal liability". Turkey Charges 20 Saudis Over Journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s Murder.

Prosecutors also told the court that the accused also searched for "what is schizophrenia" before he killed his 34-year-old wife Aslihan. As per the report, Aslihan was parting ways with Ali, which could be the reason why he killed her. After running the searches online, Ali dropped at his mother-in-law's home and hammered on the door. Officials said that he pretended to be an emergency services worker.

When his mother-in-law Sule B opened the door, Ali stabbed her and then ran to his ex-wife. Following this, he slashed her throat in the gruesome attack that took place on June 9, 2020. After being arrested, Alkilinc pleaded that he was mentally unstable to face trial. However, he ran out of luck when the police unearthed his Google search history. Indian Man Sentenced to Life in UK for Killing Ex-partner in Anger.

The court found him guilty of murder and sentenced him to life in prison. He was also ordered to serve a 12-year sentence for the attempted murder of his mother-in-law.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2023 08:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).