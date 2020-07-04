Kathmandu, Jul 4 (PTI) Nepal's ruling communist party's crucial Standing Committee meeting to decide Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's future has been postponed until Monday, according to an official announcement.

Prime Minister's press advisor Surya Thapa said that the meeting was postponed until Monday as the top leaders of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) required more time to forge an understanding on the outstanding issues.

Also Read | Canada Joins the International Community in Reiterating its Serious Concern at the Passage of National Security Legislation for Hong Kong by China: Live Breaking News Headlines and Coronavirus Updates, July 4, 2020.

The crucial meeting of the NCP's 45-member Standing Committee, the most powerful body of the party, was scheduled to be held on Saturday.

Top NCP leaders have demanded Prime Minister Oli's resignation, saying his recent anti-India remarks were "neither politically correct nor diplomatically appropriate."

Also Read | International Free Hugs Day 2020 Date: History and Significance of the Day That Spreads Happiness by Giving Free Hugs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)