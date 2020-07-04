The International Free Hugs Day will be celebrated on July 4 this year. The special day is marked every year. The first Saturday of July is International Free Hugs Day. The Free Hugs Campaign is a social movement involving individuals who offer hugs to strangers in public places. International Free Hugs Month is celebrated on the first Saturday of July and continues until August first. The hugs are meant to be random acts of kindness—selfless acts performed just to make others feel better.

International Free Hugs Day: History

The International Free Hugs was started by Juan Mann on June 30, 2004, when he began giving out hugs in the Pitt Street Mall in central Sydney. Mann had been feeling depressed and lonely as a result of numerous personal difficulties. However, a random hug from a stranger made an enormous difference, with Mann stating that "...I went out to a party one night and a completely random person came up to me and gave me a hug. I felt like a king! It was greatest thing that ever happened."

The story behind people with the “Free hug” signs and the open arms begins in Sydney, Australia. A guy by the name Juan Mann arrived there after having spent some time living away in London. He didn’t actually have any family in Sydney any more, there was nobody to meet him.

Mann then made himself a cardboard sign with the words “Free Hugs” written on both sides, stood in the middle of the busiest place he could find and held the sign above his head.According to history, the campaign became famous internationally in 2006 after a music video on YouTube by the Australian band Sick Puppies.

International Free Hugs Day: Significance

A hug at the right time makes a lot of difference as it is very comforting and helpful to soothe the mind and soul. A hug helps us to feel less lonely. Hugging is one of the earliest forms of greetings and recognition among human beings, which forms an important part of a child’s emotional upbringing. At the time of a pandemic that were all are reeling in, it is much important to understand the power of simple acts, which will be the reason for our happiness. We wish a very happy hug day!

