Kathmandu, Mar 24 (PTI) Nepal's top leaders of the three major political parties, who met on Monday at the Prime Minister's Office in Singhdurbar, agreed to form a selection committee to recommend chiefs of the two transitional justice bodies with a view to conclude the ongoing peace process.

The decision was made during a meeting attended by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba and leader of the main opposition and chair of CPN-Maoist Centre, Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda', among others, according to official sources.

The committee would recommend chiefs of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the Transitional Justice Commission.

The meeting dwelt on the conclusion of the remaining tasks of the ongoing peace process, prime minister's advisor Agni Kharel told media persons.

Nepal's Maoists and the political parties inked a Comprehensive Peace Agreement in November 2006 on conclusion of the decade-long Maoist insurgency.

The discussion mainly focused on concluding the remaining tasks of the peace process. The top leaders agreed to form the selection committee that would recommend names of the chiefs and members of the two transitional bodies, according to the officials.

