Tel Aviv [Israel], May 28 (ANI/TPS): After passing the state budget for 2023 - 2024 last week, Sunday morning Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced at the beginning of the weekly cabinet meeting the establishment of a ministerial committee that he said will work to combat the cost of living.

The committee will act on the issues at hand such as lowering customs, breaking monopolies, encouraging investments and fighting the cost of living by all means. The committee will be headed by the prime minister, the finance minister, the economy minister, other ministers and professionals.

"The fight against the cost of living is at the top of our government's list of national priorities." Netanyahu said. "We will take decisive and firm action to lower prices in all areas. I am convinced that if we work together, together with the budget we passed, together with the reforms in the Settlements Law, we will be able to stop the cost of living and help all citizens of Israel." (ANI/TPS)

