Netherlands PM gives warm welcome to President Kovind at his office in Hague

Hague [Netherlands], April 6 (ANI): Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday gave a warm welcome to President Ram Nath Kovind at his office and hosted a lunch in his honour.

Earlier in the day, President Kovind, who is on a three-day visit to Netherland, was welcomed by Jan Anthonie Bruijn, President of the Senate and Vera Bergkamp, President of the House of Representatives in Hague.

Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of Senate Prof E B Van Apledoorn and Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of House of Representatives AH Kuiken were also present in the meeting.

The Dutch side appreciated the growing importance of India on the global stage. They also sought a larger global role for India.

Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman of House of Representatives said that she visited India for two months and fell in love with the country.

Dutch House of Representatives said that the Netherlands has made India the focus country for the next three years and there is a growing interest in the Netherlands regarding India.

There is an active discourse in the Netherlands suggesting more cooperation with India in multiple areas of bilateral cooperation. Both sides also exchanged views on Ukraine. India's position on Ukraine was shared with the Dutch side.

Earlier on Tuesday, the King of the Netherlands also hosted dinner in Royal Palace Amsterdam in honour of President Kovind, who is on a state visit to the Netherlands from April 4 to April 7. (ANI)

