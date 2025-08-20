New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, on Wednesday, noted the potential of the renewed push in stabilising the bilateral ties between India and China in the wake of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to India and his meeting with the top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, the Chinese Ambassador stated that PM Modi's meeting with the visiting Chinese FM marked a pivotal moment in India-China relations, underscoring a renewed commitment to stabilising bilateral ties, with both sides reaching a key consensus on border management, dialogue mechanisms, and cooperation.

Ambassador Xu, in his post, highlighted Chinese President Xi Jinping's appreciation for PM Modi's participation in the forthcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and emphasised that the two countries had implemented the key consensus reached during their earlier engagement at Kazan back in 2024 on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Russia.

He also noted that this had paved the way for bilateral relations to "enter a new course of improvement and development".

"Wang welcomed Modi's attendance at the upcoming summit, saying that leaders of both countries reached important consensus during the Kazan meeting, and the two countries have implemented the consensus to enable bilateral ties to enter a new course of improvement and development," Xu stated.

Wang, who also serves as a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, announced that both sides agreed to restart stalled dialogue mechanisms, enhance mutually beneficial cooperation, jointly address global challenges, and oppose unilateral bullying.

"Calling his visit to India a preparation for high-level exchanges between the two countries, Wang said during the visit, China and India have reached consensus on restarting dialogue mechanisms in various fields, deepening mutually beneficial cooperation, upholding multilateralism, jointly addressing global challenges, and opposing unilateral bullying," the post read.

On the boundary issue, Xu noted the Foreign Minister's words that a new consensus had been reached to regularly manage and control the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), maintain peace and tranquillity, and initiate boundary negotiations in areas where conditions are conducive.

"Regarding the boundary question, the two sides reached new consensus on conducting regular management and control, maintaining peace and tranquility in border areas, appropriately handling sensitive points, and initiating boundary negotiations in areas where conditions are met, wang said. Wang said that bilateral ties have experienced ups and downs, and lessons could be learned from the past. No matter what happens, both sides should maintain correct perceptions of being partners, not rivals, adhere to the principle of properly managing differences to ensure that boundary disputes do not affect the overall situation of bilateral relations," the post added.

The Chinese Ambassador in his post also noted Wang's words, stating that the strategic significance of China-India relations is becoming more and more prominent under the current global scenario and that the value of bilateral cooperation is "more meaningful" than ever.

"Under the current international situation, strategic significance of China-India relations is increasingly prominent, and strategic value of China-India cooperation is more meaningful," the post added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with PM Modi and handed over Chinese President Xi's invitation for the SCO Summit being held in Tianjin in China.

The Prime Minister thanked President Xi for the invitation to the SCO Summit and conveyed his acceptance.

"Glad to meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Since my meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, India-China relations have made steady progress guided by respect for each other's interests and sensitivities. I look forward to our next meeting in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. Stable, predictable, constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional as well as global peace and prosperity," PM Modi stated in a post on X.

The SCO summit will be held in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. (ANI)

