Wellington [New Zealand], July 6 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand recorded 10,290 new community cases of COVID-19 and 12 more deaths, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Wednesday.

The sharp increase in the number of new cases was due to the impact of low temperature across the country.

Also Read | SpiceJet’s China-Bound Freighter Aircraft Returns to Kolkata Due to Its Unserviceable Weather Radar.

In addition, 47 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the border. Currently, 522 patients are being treated in hospitals due to COVID-19, including 10 in intensive care units or high dependency units.

The Omicron subvariant BA.2.75 has been detected in New Zealand for the first time. Analysis of whole genome sequencing has confirmed two cases in New Zealand with BA.2.75. Before testing positive for COVID-19, both cases had recently traveled to India, where this subvariant has been detected, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Also Read | Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Says, 'Bangalee Nation Never Bows to Anyone', at PGR Headquarters in Dhaka.

BA.2.75 is a recently identified second generation subvariant of BA.2, the dominant variant circulating in New Zealand at this stage.

New Zealand has reported 1,384,252 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)