Doha [Qatar], August 5 (ANI): Newly appointed India's Ambassador to Qatar, Vipul on Saturday arrived in Qatar. Ibrahim Yousif Abdullah Fakhro, Ambassador of Qatar's Department of Protocol, warmly welcomed Vipul in Qatar.

Indian Embassy in Qatar tweeted, The new Ambassador of India to the State of Qatar H.E. Mr. Vipul arrived in Qatar today. We thank Director of Protocol @MofaQatar_EN H.E. Amb Ibrahim Yousuf Fakhro for his warm reception and welcome."

Also Read | Imran Khan Arrested: Police Declare High-Security Alert in Islamabad, Rawalpindi After Former Pakistan PM Gets 3-Years Jail in Toshakhana Case.

Earlier, Vipul served as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs. He is an Indian Foreign Service officer from the 1998 batch.

The cooperation between India and Qatar in diverse sectors has been steadily growing in an excellent framework provided by historically close ties and regular and substantive engagement, including at the highest levels of the two governments, according to the statement released by Indian Embassy in Qatar's website.

Also Read | Pakistan Census 2023: PM Shehbaz Sharif Chairs Meeting of Council of Common Interest.

Earlier in December, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan attended the national day celebrations of Qatar, organised by the country's embassy. Qatar National Day is celebrated on December 18.

"Attended the National Day celebrations of Qatar organised by the Embassy of Qatar in New Delhi. Warm greetings to the Government and the people of Qatar. Look forward to working together to strengthening our bilateral relations," V Muraleedharan said in a tweet.

In November, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar visited Doha to attend the inauguration ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)