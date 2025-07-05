Moscow, Jul 5 (PTI) A nine-day India Fest showcasing diverse cultural traditions of several Indian states opened on Saturday next to the Kremlin here.

A lush green island of tropical India has been created with stalls selling Indian food and handicraft as part of the India Fest or Bharat Utsav at the corner of Manezh Square adjacent to the Kremlin wall linking it the Red Square.

It is organised jointly by the Embassy of India here and the Department of Tourism of the government of Moscow under the local campaign 'Moscow Summer.'

Inaugurating the Bharat Utsav, Ambassador Vinay Kumar said several Indian states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Nagaland are presenting their unique culture and traditions through dances and art during the nine-day fest.

Deputy Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee Bulat Nurmukhanov, while speaking at the inaugural event said it was unprecedented that a foreign cultural fest was situated so close to the Kremlin and Red Square.

“This symbolises the depth of India-Russia relationship and friendship of our people and leadership. This festival will contribute to further cement ties of common Russians with the people of India.”

He noted the number of incoming tourists from India has picked up pre-Covid level; last year 85,000 Indian tourists visited Moscow.

“Day 1 of Bharat Utsav – Festival of India kicks off today at Manezhnaya Square, Moscow with a vibrant showcase of Indian dance, music, and cultural performances, along with interactive masterclasses in yoga, crafts, and Indian classical dance- Bharatnatyam!,” the Indian Embassy in Moscow said in a post on X.

“Join us today and celebrate India in the heart of Moscow!,” it added.

Member of Parliament from Odisha Sujit Kumar was seen greeting the Muscovites who had gathered in large numbers to watch the inauguration of Bharat Utsav and joined by Russian tourists who had come to see the Kremlin and Lenin's Mausoleum at the Red Square.

He urged the Russians not to limit their India voyage to Delhi and Taj Mahal but to come to Odisha also “for spiritual enlightenment and historical monuments.”

Chief Secretary of government of NCT Delhi Dharmendra too attended the event. Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio will be arriving with his delegation on July 10.

Russian crowds could be seen in front of stalls selling crispy samosa with masala chai, a buzzword in Russia.

“Experience the magic of Indian mangoes at Bharat Utsav in Manezhnaya Square, Moscow! Taste the richness of India's finest mangoes and refreshing mango lassi — now available for purchase at the festival of India! Don't miss this sweet slice of India!” the Embassy said in another post on X.

