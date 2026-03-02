Emergency personnel conduct rescue and relief operations at the site of an Iranian missile strike. (Photo/Reuters)

Beit Shemesh [Israel], March 2 (ANI): An Iranian missile strike targeted the town of Beit Shemesh, located west of Jerusalem, resulting in significant casualties and structural devastation, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The strike caused extensive damage earlier Sunday to several buildings, with one structure completely collapsing under the impact. Authorities have confirmed that at least nine Israelis are dead, while rescue teams continue their search for potential survivors trapped beneath the rubble.

Also Read | Stock Market Prediction for Today: How Share Markets Across the World Will React to the Iran-Israel War.

In a significant lapse of the early warning system, sirens failed to sound before the missile struck the residential area.

According to Al Jazeera, the Israeli military and local authorities have launched an investigation into why the air defence mechanisms failed to activate in Beit Shemesh.

Also Read | Middle East Crisis: PM Narendra Modi Chairs CCS Meet in Delhi After US-Israel Airstrikes on Iran Escalate Conflict.

This incident highlights that Israel's multilayered air defence systems are not "foolproof" and cannot intercept every projectile directed at urban centres.

Similar defensive gaps were observed in Tel Aviv and other regions during the current escalation, as well as during previous confrontations in June.

The latest strike underscores Iran's capability to deploy ballistic missiles that can reach the heart of Israeli cities, inflicting substantial damage to both infrastructure and lives.

As noted by Al Jazeera, this development poses a challenge to the narrative of "invincibility" and "control" that the Israeli government has sought to maintain while exerting sustained pressure on Tehran.

Parallel to the strikes in Israel, retaliatory strikes by Iran have targeted several civilian and commercial hubs across Gulf Arab states on Sunday, causing injuries and widespread infrastructure damage.

According to The Times of Israel, debris from an intercepted drone struck the Etihad Towers complex in Abu Dhabi, which houses the Israeli embassy along with various international missions.

The Abu Dhabi state media office confirmed that the falling fragments damaged the building's facade and caused "minor injuries to a woman and her child" following interceptions that resulted in "loud sounds heard across the emirate."

The offensive follows joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran conducted on Saturday.

Reports from The Times of Israel indicate that Iran has since targeted a range of "civilian and commercial areas" across the region, severely impacting major aviation and trade centres.

In Dubai, two individuals sustained injuries after shrapnel from intercepted drones fell over residential properties.

The impact on the UAE infrastructure has been substantial. Authorities noted that Dubai International Airport, the Burj Al Arab hotel, and the Palm Jumeirah all sustained damage overnight.

Furthermore, The Times of Israel reported that "thick black plumes of smoke" were seen rising from the Jebel Ali port area after an intercepted missile caused a fire at one of the berths.

The maritime and trade sectors in other Gulf nations were also affected.

In Oman, the Duqm commercial port was hit by two drones, resulting in an injury to a worker.

Meanwhile, Qatar's interior ministry stated it was managing a "limited fire" in an industrial zone caused by falling debris.

The Times of Israel highlighted that these developments have widened the conflict's reach, threatening the stability of the Middle East's most prominent "tourism and trade" hubs. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)