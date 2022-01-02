Dalian [China], January 2 (ANI): A fire that broke out on Friday in an underground area below a market in northeast China's Dalian City has left nine people dead, local media reported citing authorities as saying.

The accident happened at 11:11 a.m. (local time) on Friday, and the open fire was put out at 1:00 p.m. (local time), Xinhua reported.

It further reported that one fireman, among the nine victims, was dead while battling against the fire. Five people were slightly injured and sent to treatment. Four are still in hospital for observation and one has been discharged.

Further investigation on the cause of the accident is still underway. (ANI)

