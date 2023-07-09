Cleveland (US), Jul 9 (AP) An early morning shooting in a nightclub area of downtown Cleveland sent nine people to the hospital, but no fatalities were reported, authorities said.

Police said preliminary information indicates that someone opened fire toward a group of people in the Warehouse District at about 2:30 am Sunday, about the time the clubs were closing. The suspect then fled the scene.

Officers assigned to the district's weekly detail arrived quickly and rendered medical aid, police said. Authorities reported that nine gunshot victims were taken to MetroHealth Medical Centre, where their conditions weren't immediately available.

Detectives have been talking to victims at the hospital and reviewing video and other evidence, police said. No arrests were immediately reported. Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them. (AP)

