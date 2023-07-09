Limburg, July 9: Rikkie Valerie Kolle has just scripted history by becoming the first-ever transgender to be crowned Miss Universe Netherlands 2023. Ona Moody, reigning as the esteemed Miss Universe Netherlands 2022, gracefully joined hands with R'Bonney Nola, the dazzling Miss Universe 2022, to bestow the crown upon their successor. Rikkie was up against nine contestants in a fierce competition. Padma Lekshmi Enrolled As Lawyer by Bar Council, Becomes Kerala’s First Transgender Advocate.

Rikkie is a 22-year-old resident of Breda. She is of Dutch-Moluccan descent. The recently crowned Miss Universe Netherlands 2023, Rikkie Valerie Kollé, is poised to proudly represent her nation alongside the national flag at the highly anticipated 72nd Miss Universe 2023 pageant in El Salvador. Amidst a gathering of global beauty and talent, the reigning Miss Universe 2022, R'Bonney Gabriel, will graciously pass on the crown to her deserving successor during the grand finale. First Transgender Fashion Show Organised in Surat, Gujarat to Bring Awareness Towards Third-Gender People (View Photos).

According to World360news, Rikkie wants to be a voice and role model for the QUEER community.

Another gem, Singer Kim Petras, made history as she became the first transgender woman to win the award for pop duo/group performance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on February 6. In a remarkable achievement, the singer, alongside non-binary British artist Sam Smith, claimed the prestigious award for their captivating collaboration, "Unholy." Adorned in matching red attire, the artists made a striking entrance, stepping onto the stage. As they stood side by side, Sam Smith graciously positioned themselves behind Kim and entrusted her with the honour of accepting the award from none other than Madonna herself.

