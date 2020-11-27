New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, will address the 2020 Horasis Asia Meeting virtually on November 30.

Over 400 leaders worldwide will be participating in the Horasis Asia Meeting 2020 to prepare for the region's post-coronavirus pandemic, according to an official statement.

"Against the backdrop of the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus, this year, politicians and business leaders will meet to discuss and craft a compelling vision for solving some of the region's most pressing challenges. Over the course of the event, talks and discussions are set to be held on topics including rebooting economies in the region, reducing trade friction between Asian nations post-COVID-19, sustainable development, solutions for an impact-led recovery, and shaping the future of work in Asian societies beyond the pandemic," the statement said.

"Horasis realizes that in these extraordinary times, embracing multilateralism is paramount to solving the most imminent global challenges," said Frank-Jurgen Richter, Chairman of Horasis. "For that reason, in spite of significant global disruption this year, we're pressing on with the Horasis Asia Meeting. Our aim is to gather the region's key political and business leaders so we can help formulate actionable, and collaborative plans to tackle the most pressing challenges."

Besides, Gadkari, the political delegates participating include Fabrizio Hochschild, Under-Secretary General, Special Adviser on Preparations for 75th United Nations Anniversary, United Nations, USA; Shahriar Alam, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh; Ramon Lopez, Secretary of Trade and Industry, The Philippines; Johnny G. Plate, Minister of Communication and Information Technology, Indonesia; Christopher Hui, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Hong Kong SAR.

From the private sector, captains of business attending the summit include Joji Tagawa, Chief Sustainability Officer, Nissan Motor, Japan; Hank McKinnell, Chairman, Moody's, USA; Harry Hui, Founder and Managing Partner, ClearVue Partners, China; Binod K. Chaudhary, Chairman, Chaudhary Group, Nepal; Harsh Pati Singhania, Vice Chairman, JK Paper; President, President AIMA, India. (ANI)

