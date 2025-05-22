Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 21 (ANI/WAM): NMDC Energy PJSC, a provider of engineering, procurement and construction services for offshore and onshore energy clients, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al Gharbia, the Abu Dhabi based advanced pipeline manufacturer, to explore ways to accelerate pipe production in the UAE to meet local and regional demand.

Al Gharbia is one of the most technologically advanced Longitudinally Submerged Arc Welded (LSAW) Pipe manufacturers in the world and one of the first large scale manufacturers to embrace industry 4.0.

More broadly, the partnership forms part of the MIITE mandate to drive industrial growth in the UAE, and it serves as another credible example of the increasing level of synergy between key local players in the UAE's industrial and energy landscape.

Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NMDC Energy, said, "As a diverse company operating in future-focused sectors, NMDC Energy always looks to uncover synergies that we know will bring about impactful solutions to address the evolving demands of these industries. As such, we're proud to build on our relationship with Al Gharbia in ways that will advance pipe manufacturing in Abu Dhabi to not only serve the UAE but also the entire region. This collaboration highlights the depth and sophistication of UAE home-grown businesses, specifically how our combined expertise is locally significant yet globally relevant."

At MIITE, NMDC Group & NMDC Energy are showing how their work serves as a catalyst in propelling the development of Abu Dhabi and how the businesses within the Group bolsters the UAE's efforts to further shape its modern landscape and stimulate the local economy.

The Group is announcing several strategic partnerships and will also provide updates on its projects, particularly its work internationally, where the Group has an active pipeline of activities in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Taiwan, and Vietnam, alongside its work in the UAE. (ANI/WAM)

