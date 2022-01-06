Kabul [Afghanistan], January 6 (ANI): Taliban has said that Afghanistan will not allow fencing by Pakistan on the Durand Line, amid the ongoing tension between the two neighbouring countries related to their border fencing issues, local media has reported.

"We (Taliban) will not allow the fencing anytime, in any form. Whatever they (Pakistan) did before, they did, but we will not allow it anymore. There will be no fencing anymore," Mawllawi Sanaullah Sangin, commander of the Taliban group said on Wednesday, according to Tolo News.

The Taliban official made the comments in reaction to the Pakistan foreign minister's remarks who said that the issue of the Durand Line fencing would be discussed via diplomatic channels.

Afghanistan is building over 30 outposts to prevent the movement of the Pakistani military alongside the Durand Line, as per the Afghan media outlet.

"We have fenced the border (with Afghanistan), and it will continue," the Pakistan Foreign Minister had said.

Previously, the Taliban's local affiliates said that they have stopped the Pakistani military from erecting barbed-wire fences and outposts in Afghanistan's western Nimroz province, reported local media.

The Pakistani military personnel reportedly wanted to build their outpost on Afghanistan soil in Chahar Burjak district of Nimroz province, reported Khaama Press.

The Pakistani military went up to 15 kilometres inside Afghanistan and wanted to build check posts, said eyewitnesses and residents of the bordering district.

This comes a week after the Taliban's provincial head of the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) destroyed the barbed wire of the Pakistani military in eastern Nangarhar province and warned them of repercussions in case they build fences on Afghan soil.

The two countries have been at loggerheads over the nearly 2,400 kilometres of Durand Line which has always been a matter of conflict and chaos between the two sides especially after Pakistan started erecting fences on the line, according to Khaama Press. (ANI)

