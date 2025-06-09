New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Reports about any bar on Indians travelling to Saudi Arabia are incorrect. The Saudi Government has not issued any notification on this matter, sources confirmed.

As clarified by official sources, during the Hajj season, temporary restrictions on short-term visas are implemented to regulate the flow of pilgrims and avoid overcrowding- a standard measure that ends with the conclusion of Hajj.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Launches 479 Drones, 20 Missiles in Largest Overnight Attack Targeting Central and Western Ukraine, Says Kyiv.

Meanwhile, reflecting on the success of the Hajj pilgrimage arrangements, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended his congratulations to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for the smooth and safe conduct of this year's pilgrimage, acknowledging the efforts that enabled millions to perform their rituals peacefully.

He acknowledged the gracious care of the Saudi leadership and its institutions, attributing the success of the Hajj season to their commitment to providing a spiritually fulfilling and secure experience for all worshippers.

Also Read | WAN HAI 503 Fire Incident: Indian Navy and Coast Guard Rescue 18 Crew Members From Singapore-Flagged Cargo Vessel That Caught Fire Off Kerala Coast (See Pics and Video).

Extending similar greetings, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also conveyed their congratulations to the Saudi monarch.

In this context of international goodwill and regional cooperation, Indian pilgrims also participated in the sacred rituals, joining millions in performing Wuquf-e-Arafat, the spiritual climax of the Hajj, the Embassy of India in Riyadh shared on Thursday.

Reinforcing this, the Indian Embassy wrote on X, "Indian pilgrims join millions of other pilgrims today at Arafat to perform Wuquf-e-Arafat, the core ritual of Haj."

Sharing updates from the ground, Consul General Fahad Suri extended greetings in a video message and confirmed that all Indian pilgrims had arrived safely in Arafat, highlighting the coordinated efforts between the Indian Hajj Mission and Saudi authorities to ensure safe and smooth travel, stay, and onward movements of pilgrims.

He appreciated the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and associated service providers for their tireless support and extended wishes for a blessed Eid-ul-Adha and a successful Hajj for all pilgrims.

These developments reflect the strong India-Saudi Arabia bilateral relations, grounded in centuries-old economic and cultural ties. The annual Hajj pilgrimage serves as a key aspect of this deep-rooted connection.

Earlier this year, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia, the Indian side had expressed gratitude for the Kingdom's care towards the 2.7 million Indian nationals residing there, underlining the people-to-people bonds shared between the two nations.

The Indian government also commended Saudi Arabia for the successful organisation of the 2024 Hajj and acknowledged the excellent bilateral coordination in facilitating Indian Hajj and Umrah pilgrims. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)