An empty space showing that Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi was not present during the award ceremony at Oslo City Hall (Photo/Reuters)

Oslo [Norway], December 13 (ANI): The Norwegian Nobel Committee condemned the arrest of former Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi.

"The Norwegian Nobel Committee is deeply concerned by today's brutal arrest of Narges Mohammadi alongside a number of other activists. Ms. Mohammadi - the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize laureate - is a staunch defender of human rights, freedom of expression and democratic participation in Iran," the statement read.

"The Norwegian Nobel Committee calls on the Iranian authorities to immediately clarify Mohammadi's whereabouts, ensure her safety and integrity, and to release her without conditions. The Committee stands in solidarity with Narges Mohammadi and all those in Iran who work peacefully for human rights, the rule of law, and freedom of expression," as per the statement.

The committee noted that given the closeness of Venezuela and Iran, this arrest came when Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado won the prize.

"Given the close collaboration between the regimes in Iran and Venezuela, the Norwegian Nobel Committee notes that Ms. Mohammadi is arrested just as the Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to the Venezuelan opposition leader, Maria Corina Machado," the statement read.

The 2023 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to imprisoned Iranian human rights advocate Narges Mohammadi.

More than 20 years of fighting for women's rights made her a symbol of freedom and standard-bearer in the struggle against the Iranian theocracy. In 2003, she joined the Defenders of Human Rights Centre, founded by that year's Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Shirin Ebadi. In the years that followed, Mohammadi helped imprisoned activists, led a campaign against the death penalty and criticised the regime's use of torture and sexualized violence.

The freedom struggle cost her dearly. She was arrested 13 times and sentenced to 31 years in prison and 154 lashes. In October 2023, when her selection as the Nobel Peace Prize laureate was announced, she was locked in Tehran's notorious Evin prison.

From captivity, Narges Mohammadi stood at the forefront of major protests against the Iranian regime in autumn 2022. The unrest had been triggered by the arrest, mistreatment and death of a young Kurdish woman, Mahsa Jina Amini, at the hands of the morality police. Her crime: not adequately covering her hair. The authorities responded harshly to the demonstrators. More than 500 were killed, thousands were injured, and at least 20,000 were arrested.

Narges Mohammadi commented on her peace prize as follows: "I will never stop striving for the realisation of democracy, freedom and equality. Surely, the Nobel Peace Prize will make me more resilient, determined, hopeful and enthusiastic." (ANI)

