Moscow [Russia], August 9 (ANI): Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov held a meeting with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Kumar Doval, focusing on defence and strategic cooperation between the two countries, the Russian embassy said on Friday.

According to the embassy, the talks covered a wide range of issues under the bilateral military-technical cooperation framework. Both sides also reviewed the progress of joint projects in other strategic sectors, including civil aircraft manufacturing, metallurgy, and the chemical industry.

A day before the meeting with Manturov, NSA Doval had held talks with President Putin and Russia's Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu on August 7.

On August 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephonic conversation, during which they discussed trade, economic, and investment cooperation.

PM Modi later described the call as "very good and detailed," adding that he had thanked President Putin for briefing him on the latest developments in Ukraine.

"Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine. We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year." PM Modi said in a statement on X.

The development comes amid ongoing tensions following the imposition of tariffs on India for buying Russian oil.

During their call, President Putin briefed PM on the latest developments concerning Ukraine, as per a statement by the External Affairs Ministry.

The two leaders also reviewed progress in the bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.

Prime Minister Modi invited President Putin to India later this year for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. (ANI)

